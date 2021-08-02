Dembowski: County council approves new requirement for electrical vehicle charging
Monday, August 2, 2021
|Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
The pace of transportation electrification is growing exponentially. This legislation is essential to build the infrastructure King County needs to lead the nation in decarbonizing our transportation network. As we are now seeing, our planet can't wait.
More information on this legislation can be found here and you can read more about the County’s Strategic Climate Action Plan here.
This does not apply in areas governed by individual cities.
