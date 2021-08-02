Dembowski: County council approves new requirement for electrical vehicle charging

Monday, August 2, 2021

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
On Tuesday July 13, 2020 the County Council approved legislation cosponsored by Councilmember Rod Dembowski adding requirements for most new developments in unincorporated King County to include charging stations and dedicated parking for electric vehicles, helping to advance a key goal of the Council’s Strategic Climate Action Plan. 

The pace of transportation electrification is growing exponentially. This legislation is essential to build the infrastructure King County needs to lead the nation in decarbonizing our transportation network. As we are now seeing, our planet can't wait. 

More information on this legislation can be found here and you can read more about the County’s Strategic Climate Action Plan here.

This does not apply in areas governed by individual cities. 


