Town of Woodway uses federal grant to hire Public Works employees and clear hazardous trees

Monday, August 2, 2021

Town of Woodway from Google Street View

The deeply forested Town of Woodway, located between the Richmond Beach neighborhood and the City of Edmonds, is using a federal grant to hire summer staff to clear hazardous trees from its streets.

Two new Public Works summer employees are helping the town get caught up on maintenance that has been delayed as a result of various COVID-related restrictions.

Terrance Bryant, the department director, is currently overseeing a large hazardous tree removal project.

According to Mayor Mike Quinn,

At several locations throughout Town, we are removing dead, dying, or hazardous trees. By removing these trees, we are reducing the likelihood of winter power outages, fires, and danger to pedestrians, vehicles and property.



