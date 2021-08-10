Reminder: Superintendent Dr. Reyes to speak at the Shoreline Chamber Zoom Luncheon on Wednesday August 11th
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Shoreline Schools Superintendent
will speak at Chamber Zoom meeting
Wednesday, August 11. Public welcome.
Dr. Susana Reyes, Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools, will be our featured speaker at our free Zoom lunch meeting on Wednesday, 8/11/2021, from 11:30am – 1:00pm.
We encourage parents and community members to join our free Zoom meeting so they can hear from Dr. Reyes before the school year gets underway.
Register here: https://shorelinechamber.org/event-4423259
