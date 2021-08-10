Candidate Maddy Larson - Lake Forest Park City Council Position 5

Maddy Larson, candidate for

Lake Forest Park city council

position 5 Greetings LFP Friends and Neighbors, Greetings LFP Friends and Neighbors,





Our community is facing demands and pressures that come with the exponential growth and changes we're experiencing in our region. Housing, infrastructure, climate change, pedestrian connection and walkways, ecological stewardship, parks, and public safety are all areas where I can provide progressive and thoughtful leadership.





I would be honored to represent you and listen to you as your voice on the Council. I will work hard to help our community grow responsibly, provide a green legacy for the future, and thrive without sacrificing what makes Lake Forest Park unique.



My commitment to community service in LFP runs deep. For the past three years I have volunteered to serve on -- and now chair -- our city’s Planning Commission.





In that role I have made citizen participation a priority by encouraging public comment at every Commission meeting, actively listening to our residents, and hosting public hearings. I collaborate with fellow commissioners, the City Council, and city staff to study and tackle significant issues facing our city related to growth, development, housing, and transportation needs.



While serving on the Planning Commission, I helped to shape balanced recommendations for future commercial and residential development of the Town Center, including important provisions for community space such as Third Place Commons.









Over the past several decades, I have also been a leader in non-profit and education fields as a dedicated professional. I have successfully led projects benefiting our K-12 communities by working closely with state agencies and legislators, universities, business communities, and granting agencies to benefit these communities. I would like to use this deep and broad base of professional experience to listen, collaborate, and obtain results for our residents.



I ask for your support so that I may represent you and ensure that LFP remains a vibrant community focused on its sustainability and quality of life.



Sincerely,



Maddy Larson

Maddylarson4lfp@gmail.com

https://www.maddy4lfp.com





