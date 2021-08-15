Letter to the Editor: Don't hesitate to call 911

To the Editor:









As one who has been there, don’t hesitate to call 911. My event was a little over a year ago at around 3am. Shoreline fire was at the house in minutes. They talk to you pleasantly and calmly while they go about their business. They told me that I needed to go to the hospital and would take me.





I got my first and hope only ride in one of those red vans. On the way they assured me we had done the right thing calling 911 and they were pleased to have been able to come and help me and don’t hesitate to call. Doctors confirmed I had a heart attack.--





Bob Mathisen

Shoreline











