Police report Lake Forest Park

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Heatmap for July 2021:Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer.
This map represents 777 incidents in July. Courtesy LFP

Police incidents 

Officers responded to multiple welfare checks of people in crisis or experiencing homelessness. Services were offered to all subject who refused and left the area. Several new laws went into effect on July 25. The majority were already common practice and in effect in LFP for years. Officers were given training and are adjusting to the changes

A subject inside a stolen vehicle was contacted by officers. The subject fled at a high rate of speed, nearly striking a child. Officers were unable to pursue vehicle due to new legislation prohibiting it.



