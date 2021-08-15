A thousand LFP residents came out for National Night Out Against Crime



National Night Out in Lake Forest Park was the evening of August 3, 2021.





Nearly 1,000 LFP residents participated in the National Night Out Against Crime in over 30 block parties spread out across the city.







These events were attended by department staff and city leadership, including the Police Chief, Mayor Johnson, Lieutenants, Patrol Sergeants, Patrol Officers, and Fire Department personnel.









We very much enjoyed meeting with everyone and sharing all that tasty food! Thanks to all of the staff and community, National Night Out was an enormous success, we cannot wait for next year!





A huge shout out / thank you to Pagliacci Pizza who showed up at random block parties throughout the city, handing out free pizzas!



--Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park











