Author of "The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert" Tuesday in virtual conversation

Sunday, August 15, 2021


Tuesday, August 17 at 6:30pm. Third Place Books welcomes author Shugri Said Salh for a presentation of her debut memoir, The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert

She will be joined in conversation by award-winning writer and educator Dr. Mathangi Subramanian.

Register here and see the fascinating description of the book.



