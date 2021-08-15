Author of "The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert" Tuesday in virtual conversation
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Tuesday, August 17 at 6:30pm. Third Place Books welcomes author Shugri Said Salh for a presentation of her debut memoir, The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert.
She will be joined in conversation by award-winning writer and educator Dr. Mathangi Subramanian.
Register here and see the fascinating description of the book.
