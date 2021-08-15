Letter to the Editor: Letter and Petition regarding the lack of remote learning for the Fall

To the Editor:





We respectfully ask Superintendent Reyes, Shoreline school board directors and our district officials to implement an in-district remote learning option (alongside full time in-person learning) effective this fall so that families and students can remain fully enrolled in the district and can continue with their trajectory of learning with minimal disruption. Given the seriousness of our public health crisis and inequities presented, we believe that this is the right direction.





We, the undersigned residents of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, believe that the health and safety of our community are paramount. The absence of an in-district remote learning option in Shoreline Public Schools during the current COVID-19 health crisis has created an undesirable hurdle in the pursuit of basic education for those who would benefit from such services, whether out of medical necessity or academic preference. Children who are under age 12 with no access to a vaccine and those who are immunocompromised are among the most vulnerable.

















April EslamiMarisa LangGrace Hernandez-JohnsonMaris Abelson