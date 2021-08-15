The Dahlia Show returns!

The Martin Kral dahlia

America's largest dahlia show is a combined effort of the Seattle Dahlia Society and Puget Sound Dahlia Association. America's largest dahlia show is a combined effort of the Seattle Dahlia Society and Puget Sound Dahlia Association.





After sitting out last year, the exhibition returns to Sky Nursery on August 28 and 29, 2021. There you can enjoy the bountiful harvest of the finest dahlia blooms of every form and color.





Show hours are 11-6 pm (Saturday, August 28) and 9-4 pm (Sunday). There is no charge.





Due to taking necessary COVID measures, the show booth can offer only printed materials, but organizers encourage visitors to attend upcoming club meetings and join these organizations to learn about dahlia culture. Also visit www.skynursery.com for additional information.





Making its first appearance in America at the show is this new dahlia (the eponymous Martin Kral)!











