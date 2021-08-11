Jobs: City of Shoreline Permit Technician
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Permit Technician
CLOSING DATE: 08/24/21 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
Shoreline Planning and Community Development Department has 22 employees that include long-range planning, development review, building and fire code reviews and inspections, and permit intake. The Department has won awards for its green building and sustainability programs and the community planning around two light rail stations.
The Permit Technicians receive, process, route and issue permits; explain requirements and processes to members of the public as well as City staff and outside agencies; assisting in processing construction plans for commercial and residential projects. The incumbent will join a team of two other Permit Technicians, an Administrative Assistant, two extra help temporary staff, and a Permit Services Manager.
