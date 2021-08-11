Shoreline Fire commissioners executive meeting to develop a contract for services for Northshore Fire

Wednesday, August 11, 2021


SPECIAL EXECUTIVE MEETING NOTICE


As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special executive meeting at the date, time and place specified below.

The special meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourn to executive session (not open to the public) at 3:00pm for approximately 2-hours with no decision expected. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session to develop a contract for services for the Northshore Fire Department. The executive meeting is referenced under Negotiations (RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)).

  • DATE: Thursday, August 19, 2021
  • TIME: 3:00pm for approximately 2 hours.
  • LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
    • 17525 Aurora Avenue North
    • Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
August 10, 2021



