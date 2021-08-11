Shoreline Fire commissioners executive meeting to develop a contract for services for Northshore Fire

SPECIAL EXECUTIVE MEETING NOTICE





DATE: Thursday, August 19, 2021

TIME: 3:00pm for approximately 2 hours.

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department

17525 Aurora Avenue North



Shoreline, WA 98133

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special executive meeting at the date, time and place specified below.The special meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourn to executive session (not open to the public) at 3:00pm for approximately 2-hours with no decision expected. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session to develop a contract for services for the Northshore Fire Department. The executive meeting is referenced under Negotiations (RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)).Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive AssistantAugust 10, 2021