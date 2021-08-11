Watch STG's 23rd Annual DANCE This! Virtual Performance

PREMIERING FRIDAY

STG’s 23rd Annual

DANCE This!

Virtual Performance

August 13, 2021

7:30pm









This year’s DANCE This performance will premiere virtually on STG’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/seattletheatregroup





Photo courtesy STG



For this unique performance, DANCE This show producer Rex Kinney focuses on celebrating our local artists and venues.





“In a time when the arts have been forced to adapt and local theaters to close, we turn to our artists to help welcome us back to the stage,” says Kinney. “Through their work, audiences will experience and learn about the group’s cultural story while highlighting STG’s Neptune, Moore and Paramount Theatre.





The virtual performance will feature a special collaboration with STG and Centrum Foundation celebrating their long-time partnership in bringing youth dance to Ft. Worden State Park in Port Townsend through DANCE This Camp at Centrum with a piece filmed at the site of this program.



Performances will feature

ANA MONTES AND FLAMENCO DANZARTE,

GRUPO FOLKLÓRICO HERENCIAS MEXICANAS,

HIYAS DANCE TROUPE,

MALICIOUS VIXENS,

NORTHWEST TAP CONNECTION,

plus a special piece with ELLIE SANDSTROM and ETIENNE CAKPO and FINALE choreographed by KIRSTEN BARRON KINNEY in collaboration with the groups in the show. The production was filmed by Joseph Lambert of Jazzy Photo.



To watch and learn more visit,







The production was filmed by Joseph Lambert of Jazzy Photo.To watch and learn more visit, stgpresents.org/ece/dance-this

Seattle Theatre Group presents the 23rd Annual Production of DANCE This! STG is committed to supporting and collaborating with our community members, highlighting the immense talent of the youth and adult performers from our region to celebrate the art of dance.