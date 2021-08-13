Help Bloodworks NW prepare for the Labor Day Weekend
Friday, August 13, 2021
The upcoming three-day Labor Day Weekend September 4-6 is always a fun, BBQ- and sun-fueled sendoff to the summer, but the travel and outdoor fun also bring higher numbers of accidents and injuries that require blood transfusions.
With our blood supply already at near-emergency levels, we’re really asking you now:
Please, give us an hour of your time NOW to make sure we are prepared when illnesses or accidents strike.
And Top Tip: All donors on Labor Day, Monday. 9/6/21 will receive a $30 gift card.*
Schedule a Donation
To make your next appointment, visit BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888. Have a question? Email us.
Appointments and masks required. There is no deferral from donating if you receive the COVID vaccine. See our COVID-19 safety measures.
*Digital gift card link will be sent to you via email from Tango Card on 9/10/2020 to redeem your preferred choice of gift card. Link expires 60 days after issued. Must have email on file with Bloodworks.
