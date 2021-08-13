Shoreline Police: Too impaired to walk well, but figured it was ok to drive



Imagine being so impaired you can hardly walk, yet you choose to get behind the wheel of a car. It's the decision this driver appears to have made.



On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 7:18am, deputies were dispatched to a collision in Shoreline at the 2000 block of N 153rd Pl. The reporting party told dispatchers that a red sedan had just hit a white car in front of his home.







Another caller told us that the driver of the red sedan was trying to leave the scene. However, due to extensive damage, the red sedan didn't make it far.



Deputies arrived and found a white Toyota Corolla with heavy rear-end damage on the east side of the roadway. They also saw a red Corolla with serious front-end damage parked nearby, occupied by the driver.







The driver of the red sedan appeared very upset. As they spoke to him, deputies detected an odor of alcohol. The male was crying and refused to answer any of their questions. As a precaution, medics arrived to evaluate the driver.



Once aid arrived, the male got out of the vehicle but was very unstable and needed help walking. The driver refused any help from medics. Due to the strong odor of alcohol, the male was arrested.



After the man refused a voluntary Field Sobriety Test, he was transported to the precinct for DUI processing. Once at the precinct, deputies had to help the driver walk as he was continually losing his balance.







The male refused a breathalyzer test, so deputies requested a blood warrant. Once the warrant was granted, deputies called the fire department to assist with the blood draw. During the process, the male became uncooperative and began shouting and kicking.



The blood draw was eventually successful. The sample has been sent to the Washington State Toxicology lab for analysis.



The driver was booked in to SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.



--King County Sheriff's Office











