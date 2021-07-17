Shoreline Police: Another 'bring your own bag' mail thief

Saturday, July 17, 2021


The theft was reported by a Shoreline apartment manager on July 7, 2021 at 10:22am.
 
When deputies arrived in the 1700 block of NE 205th Street, the manager explained that the suspect had accessed the mailroom through a secure door located in the garage. The suspect may have used a resident's badge to open the door.


The stolen packages were sitting on a shelf located above the locked mailboxes. The manager believes that approximately 20 residents had their mail stolen. He was made aware of the issue after a neighbor discovered opened, discarded packaging in the surrounding area.

 
If you recognize the male or know anything about him, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21020341.



