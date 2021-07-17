Shoreline Police: Another 'bring your own bag' mail thief
Saturday, July 17, 2021
When deputies arrived in the 1700 block of NE 205th Street, the manager explained that the suspect had accessed the mailroom through a secure door located in the garage. The suspect may have used a resident's badge to open the door.
The stolen packages were sitting on a shelf located above the locked mailboxes. The manager believes that approximately 20 residents had their mail stolen. He was made aware of the issue after a neighbor discovered opened, discarded packaging in the surrounding area.
If you recognize the male or know anything about him, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21020341.
