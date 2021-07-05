Shoreline graduate dies in light rail accident

Monday, July 5, 2021

Emoke Rock and Skip Wayne
Well-known local resident Emoke Rock and her partner Steven "Skip" Wayne died Friday, July 2, 2021 a little after 6pm when they were hit by a Sound Transit light rail train.

They were crossing the street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way S and S Alaska St in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. 

They were in a crosswalk but Seattle Police report that they were crossing during a “Don’t Walk” signal.

They were hit and pinned under an electric light rail car. Seattle Police responded, as did the Seattle Fire Department which extricated them from under the light rail car. 

Emoke Rock was declared deceased at the scene, and Skip Wayne was transported to Harborview in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation.

Emoke Rock was a 1963 graduate of Shoreline High School. She had been a teacher and currently was a real estate agent at the Edmonds Windermere office.



