LFP Mayor: Reminder - City Hall reopens on Tuesday, July 6

Jeff Johnson, Mayor

Masks are required while visiting City Hall. In addition to masks, meetings with City staff, including Planning, Building, and Municipal Court will be by appointment only, and will require answering a COVID-19 questionnaire.





Passport Services hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday, from 12:00 to 4:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am to 3:00pm. Since the REAL ID Act requirements have been postponed to May 2023, it is not necessary to rush to get a passport or passport card if you are flying domestically.



The City’s public meetings -- City Council and Council Committees (Budget and Finance, Committee of the Whole), Planning Commission, Tree Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board -- will remain virtual for now.





Information about any changes to this will be widely distributed to the public when the time comes. Due to the small size of the Council Chambers, staff is working on the logistics of socially distanced seating for a seven-member City Council and nine-member Planning Commission, as well as a limited number of chairs for audience members.









I’m happy to note that some of our events are returning this summer. Check the online



I'm happy to note that some of our events are returning this summer. Check the online Events Calendar for the latest updates.

It is probable that a hybrid approach to public meetings will be the norm in the future, with limited in-person public attendance and wider public participation via Zoom.












