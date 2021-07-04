Photography students from Shoreline Community College class show their stuff

|Photo by Clarissa Fraser
Last week marked the end of “Images With Impact;” a 6-week Intermediate DSLR Photography class offered by the Continuing Education Department at Shoreline Community College.
|Photo by Ken Berkun
Lara Grauer was the instructor, and felt that some of the work that came out of the class was really worth sharing - so we are publishing samples of her students' work from the class.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Lara will continue to offer photography classes this fall - check it out if you want to be part of the action.
|Photo by Matthew Puvogel
