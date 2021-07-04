Photography students from Shoreline Community College class show their stuff

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Photo by Clarissa Fraser


Last week marked the end of “Images With Impact;” a 6-week Intermediate DSLR Photography class offered by the Continuing Education Department at Shoreline Community College.

 
Photo by Ken Berkun

Lara Grauer was the instructor, and felt that some of the work that came out of the class was really worth sharing - so we are publishing samples of her students' work from the class.

Photo by Jan Hansen

Lara will continue to offer photography classes this fall - check it out if you want to be part of the action.

 
Photo by Matthew Puvogel




