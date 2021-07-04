Local students on Dean's List at Baylor University
Sunday, July 4, 2021
WACO, Texas (June 28, 2021) - More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Lake Forest Park
- Logan J Stoecker, Hankamer School of Business
Shoreline
- John David Hollinrake III, Hankamer School of Business
- Casey Boyd Needham, Hankamer School of Business
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 19,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco,
