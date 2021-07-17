Jobs: Drumlin in Shoreline is hiring

The Drumlin is hiring

The Drumlin and older sister pub Ridgecrest Public House in Shoreline are both fully open for business again. The Drumlin and older sister pub Ridgecrest Public House in Shoreline are both fully open for business again.











Bar: welcome customers, serve drinks, manage reservations, and communicate with kitchen and others. You must enjoy being genuine with all types of people; appreciate beer, cider and wine from the perspective of a bartender, stay lively; make others comfortable; move quickly and often (we average 7 miles per shift); have a positive relationship with your short term memory; work well in a team; and enjoy live music. If you’ve not bartended before, please demonstrate that you have relevant experience in a customer-focused position. Pay is $15+ DOE plus average of $22/hour in pooled tips.



Kitchen: prepare simple dishes (see our menu), follow simple recipes, wash dishes, organize, inventory. The right candidate could manage the kitchen, including ordering from distributors and farms and helping with strategy. You can be shy, but you must be very tidy and self-starting, and enjoy cooking and cleaning. If you’ve not worked in a commercial kitchen before, please demonstrate that you have logged many productive and rewarding hours in other kitchens. Pay is $15+ plus $5-$10/hour DOE.



See The two positions are:: welcome customers, serve drinks, manage reservations, and communicate with kitchen and others. You must enjoy being genuine with all types of people; appreciate beer, cider and wine from the perspective of a bartender, stay lively; make others comfortable; move quickly and often (we average 7 miles per shift); have a positive relationship with your short term memory; work well in a team; and enjoy live music. If you’ve not bartended before, please demonstrate that you have relevant experience in a customer-focused position. Pay is $15+ DOE plus average of $22/hour in pooled tips.: prepare simple dishes (see our menu), follow simple recipes, wash dishes, organize, inventory. The right candidate could manage the kitchen, including ordering from distributors and farms and helping with strategy. You can be shy, but you must be very tidy and self-starting, and enjoy cooking and cleaning. If you’ve not worked in a commercial kitchen before, please demonstrate that you have logged many productive and rewarding hours in other kitchens. Pay is $15+ plus $5-$10/hour DOE.See www.drumlin.pub for more information about us. If interested please email an application and detailed cover email to megan@drumlin.pub

We’ll start interviews on Friday, July 23, 2021.





But you must be able and willing to roll up your sleeves on evenings and weekends. We are hiring full-time for both positions, although we will consider part-time candidates. We offer health care and dental plans for full-time employees.

Two of our employees move to other cities next month. We are welcoming applications from qualified people to replace them. We can train people without direct experience; several of us have already transitioned from office to hospitality, where we only see people having a good day (or at least trying to.)