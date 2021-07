Jobs: Drumlin in Shoreline is hiring

The two positions are:: welcome customers, serve drinks, manage reservations, and communicate with kitchen and others. You must enjoy being genuine with all types of people; appreciate beer, cider and wine from the perspective of a bartender, stay lively; make others comfortable; move quickly and often (we average 7 miles per shift); have a positive relationship with your short term memory; work well in a team; and enjoy live music. If you’ve not bartended before, please demonstrate that you have relevant experience in a customer-focused position. Pay is $15+ DOE plus average of $22/hour in pooled tips.: prepare simple dishes (see our menu), follow simple recipes, wash dishes, organize, inventory. The right candidate could manage the kitchen, including ordering from distributors and farms and helping with strategy. You can be shy, but you must be very tidy and self-starting, and enjoy cooking and cleaning. If you’ve not worked in a commercial kitchen before, please demonstrate that you have logged many productive and rewarding hours in other kitchens. Pay is $15+ plus $5-$10/hour DOE.See www.drumlin.pub for more information about us. If interested please email an application and detailed cover email to megan@drumlin.pub