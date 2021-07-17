Case updates July 15, 2021 - State reaches 70% goal
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Our state reached its goal July 14, 2021. More than 70% of Washingtonians 16+ have initiated vaccination. Thank you to the more than 4.2 million people who helped us achieve this milestone!
Our work isn't over yet. If you haven't been vaccinated, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.
Or go to the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire. It will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.
Case updates July 15, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,836,677 - 39,014 since yesterday
- Total deaths 606,190 - 285 reported since yesterday
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 421,528 - 607 since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 38,539 - 154 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 26,071 - 39 since yesterday
- Total deaths 6,042 - 6 new since yesterday
King county
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 109,267 - 127 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,596 - 6 since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,684 - 3 new since yesterday
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 25,902 - 33 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,455 - 2 since yesterday
- Total deaths 425 - 2 new since yesterday
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,514 - 1 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 209 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 335 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
