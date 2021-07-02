In need of a home: Adeline and Surf 'n' Turf

Bonded pair Adeline (l) and Surf 'n' Turf (r)

Adeline and Surf 'n' Turf are two very special kitties. Having lived their whole lives in a home with many other cats, they feel more comfortable with felines than with people.





Surf 'n' Turf

However, these besties have been working hard on their confidence in a foster home. We don't know much about their personalities yet, but with love and patience, their humans will discover their playful and curious sides.





Adeline and Surf are looking for a cat-experienced home that's up for the rewarding challenge of bringing them out of their shells!





Adeline



