In need of a home: Adeline and Surf 'n' Turf

Friday, July 2, 2021

Bonded pair Adeline (l) and Surf 'n' Turf (r)

Adeline and Surf 'n' Turf are two very special kitties. Having lived their whole lives in a home with many other cats, they feel more comfortable with felines than with people.

Surf 'n' Turf

However, these besties have been working hard on their confidence in a foster home. We don't know much about their personalities yet, but with love and patience, their humans will discover their playful and curious sides. 

Adeline and Surf are looking for a cat-experienced home that's up for the rewarding challenge of bringing them out of their shells!

Adeline

You can hear about what it's like to live with Adeline and Surf n' Turf from their foster caregiver here: https://youtu.be/WSRfhnCjvY0

These kitties are currently in a foster home and are not available to meet at the Rescue. To learn more about them, potential adopters can email adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org




