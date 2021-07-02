In need of a home: Adeline and Surf 'n' Turf
Friday, July 2, 2021
|Bonded pair Adeline (l) and Surf 'n' Turf (r)
Adeline and Surf 'n' Turf are two very special kitties. Having lived their whole lives in a home with many other cats, they feel more comfortable with felines than with people.
|Surf 'n' Turf
However, these besties have been working hard on their confidence in a foster home. We don't know much about their personalities yet, but with love and patience, their humans will discover their playful and curious sides.
Adeline and Surf are looking for a cat-experienced home that's up for the rewarding challenge of bringing them out of their shells!
|Adeline
You can hear about what it's like to live with Adeline and Surf n' Turf from their foster caregiver here: https://youtu.be/WSRfhnCjvY0
These kitties are currently in a foster home and are not available to meet at the Rescue. To learn more about them, potential adopters can email adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org
