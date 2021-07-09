In the Garden Now: Deutzia 'Magician'
Friday, July 9, 2021
This lovely shrub has been growing under a large evergreen tree on a slope at the back of our property in heavy shade for at least eight years.
This doesn’t sound like a particularly happy place for a shrub to set down roots, but Deutzia ‘Magician’ has done very well.
Clusters of perfect white flowers appear reliably in early summer. ‘Magician’ has proven to be a drought tolerant easy to grow shrub.
Give this beauty a chance in your garden.
