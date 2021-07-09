In the Garden Now: Deutzia 'Magician'

Friday, July 9, 2021

Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland

This lovely shrub has been growing under a large evergreen tree on a slope at the back of our property in heavy shade for at least eight years.

This doesn’t sound like a particularly happy place for a shrub to set down roots, but Deutzia ‘Magician’ has done very well.

Clusters of perfect white flowers appear reliably in early summer. ‘Magician’ has proven to be a drought tolerant easy to grow shrub. 

Give this beauty a chance in your garden.



Posted by DKH at 5:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  