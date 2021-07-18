Backyard Birds: Fledgling crows nest in the grass
|Young crows nesting on the ground. Photo by Jan Hansen
Jan Hansen sent this photo and commented,
"These young crows had been flying all over with their family.
"Then I watched the tired fledglings use the grass like a nest and call for mama.
"Sometimes it’s easier not to grow up. "
According to resident columnist Christine Southwick, crows actually leave the nest before they can fly. Well-meaning humans often "rescue" them - but nesting on the ground is normal behavior and their parents are still taking care of them.
