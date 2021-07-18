Backyard Birds: Fledgling crows nest in the grass

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Young crows nesting on the ground. Photo by Jan Hansen


Jan Hansen sent this photo and commented, 

"These young crows had been flying all over with their family.

"Then I watched the tired fledglings use the grass like a nest and call for mama.

"Sometimes it’s easier not to grow up. "

According to resident columnist Christine Southwick, crows actually leave the nest before they can fly. Well-meaning humans often "rescue" them - but nesting on the ground is normal behavior and their parents are still taking care of them.

Posted by DKH at 12:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  