Chasing ballots: was your vote counted? Parks bond needs 7 ballots to pass
Saturday, May 1, 2021
|200 ballots will not be counted - is one of them yours?
Because the Shoreline Parks Bond was technically a new measure, it has to meet the validation requirement: 40 percent of the number of people voting in November's presidential election.
In Shoreline the validation number is 14,092
Ballots turned in so far: 14,085
The ten year Shoreline parks bond is 7 ballots short of passing
There are over 200 ballots that will not be counted because the signature is missing or doesn't match your signature on file. Signatures change over time - you may not notice but the elections department does.
If you are one of the 200 - you can fix this.
Check here to see if your ballot was counted
Fill out the simple form and fax or email it to the King county elections department.
King County Elections Department
Fax 206-296-0108206-296-VOTE (8683)
Do you need help?
If you don't have a fax or have trouble downloading the form and attaching it to an email send an email to the Shoreline Parks for All volunteers and someone will be happy to help you: shorelineparksforall@gmail.com
King county does mail out these forms to people whose ballots have signature issues but people may not realize they need to respond.
