Chasing ballots: was your vote counted? Parks bond needs 7 ballots to pass

Saturday, May 1, 2021

200 ballots will not be counted - is one of them yours?

Because the Shoreline Parks Bond was technically a new measure, it has to meet the validation requirement: 40 percent of the number of people voting in November's presidential election.

In Shoreline the validation number is 14,092

Ballots turned in so far: 14,085

The ten year Shoreline parks bond is 7 ballots short of passing

There are over 200 ballots that will not be counted because the signature is missing or doesn't match your signature on file. Signatures change over time - you may not notice but the elections department does.

If you are one of the 200 - you can fix this.

Check here to see if your ballot was counted 

  • If the problem was a Missing Signature - the form is HERE
  • If the problem was a signature that didn't match, the Signature Update form is HERE

Fill out the simple form and fax or email it to the King county elections department.

King County Elections Department  
Fax 206-296-0108 
Phone: 206-296-VOTE (8683)

Do you need help?

If you don't have a fax or have trouble downloading the form and attaching it to an email send an email to the Shoreline Parks for All volunteers and someone will be happy to help you: shorelineparksforall@gmail.com

King county does mail out these forms to people whose ballots have signature issues but people may not realize they need to respond.



Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  