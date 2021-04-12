The Urbanist covers Shoreline Parks Prop 1 in depth
Monday, April 12, 2021
|Map of projects to be done in Shoreline Parks Bond
The Urbanist magazine published an in-depth report on Shoreline Parks Proposition 1 by reporter Shaun Kuo.
If approved, Proposition 1 would replace the expiring $18,795,000 15-year park improvement bond.
The new bonding measure would specifically allow the issuance of up to $38,500,000 of general obligation bonds maturing within 20 years to finance and refinance park improvement and acquisition projects, and levy annual excess property taxes to repay issued bonds.
The article can be found here
0 comments:
Post a Comment