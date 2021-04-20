Shoreline Police: Not a vandal - a burglar

Story and photos from King County Sheriff's Office





This incident must have been frightening for a homeowner who initially believed she was the victim of simple vandalism.





On 04/08/2021 at 1:07pm, our 9-1-1 communications center received a call from the 19300 block of 5th Avenue NE. in the city of Shoreline.

The 9-1-1 caller told arriving deputies she heard loud noises around 12:58am. When she went downstairs to investigate, she looked towards a window and yelled out, “Who’s there?” and saw a silhouette of someone running away.





The deputies checked the scene and determined what was initially reported as vandalism was actually an attempted burglary.





Deputies found a window screen had been pried off and was lying on the ground. Next to the screen was a pry tool that the suspect left behind.

Deputies also found two rocks inside the home below a broken window. The holes in the window were consistent with the size of the stones located inside.





The victim believes the suspect may have been a woman, about 5’7 foot tall, wearing dark clothing, a dark surgical mask, and a beanie-type cap pulled low.





We applaud the homeowner's quick reaction to the noises she heard. Her rapid call to 911 likely kept the burglar from entering her home.





Shoreline Police are a contact department from KCSO.



