Shoreline Fire in Auburn Monday to provide support to fight Green Valley fire

Shoreline Fire was in Auburn Monday dispatched on a strike team providing structural protection against the Green Valley fire.

State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Green Valley Fire located in King County, near Auburn.





The Green Valley Fire is burning in grass, brush, slash and timber. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on April 19, 2021, at 3:00pm at the request of Fire Chief Greg Smith, King County Fire District 44.

The Green Valley Fire started on April 18, 2021, at approximately 4:34pm. This fire is estimated at 50 acres and growing. It is threatening homes. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered a helicopter, heavy equipment and two hand crews.











