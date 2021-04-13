Senior Center Fundraiser: Happy Days on the Horizon

Older adults in our community need your help now more than ever.





In the presence of COVID, Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center requires your support to continue providing hot daily meals through our To-Go Delivery program, free social worker consultations, footcare by individual appointment, low cost fitness classes and support group meetings.











Go to our website





Our Virtual Fundraiser will kick-off at 10am PDT on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with a heartfelt message from the SLFSPC family. For the rest of the week, we will be sharing daily messages and videos from the people that call the Senior Center a home away from home.Go to our website here or click the button to register today: Register Today! From Zoom Exercise Classes to our Pen Pal Program or Clogging with Maureen, the Senior Center is dedicated to offering invigorating programs for our Members.

Our upcoming Virtual Fundraiser will raise needed funds so the Senior Center can continue to be a vital hub of social interaction for adults aged 50+.