Case updates April 10, 2021

Monday, April 12, 2021

  Vaccine Locations
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. Numbers are rising in King county and the state.


United States 
  • Total cases 30,965,577 - 68,012 in one day
  • Total deaths 558,843 - 750 in one day

Washington state  - not updated
  • Total cases 376,230 -  new cases in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 20,961 -  in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,322 -  in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 91,438 - 384 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,446 - 7 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,483 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 22,501 - 56 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,257 -  1 in a day
  • Total deaths 381 -  -1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,163 -  9 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 191 -   -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 299 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


