Case updates April 10, 2021
Monday, April 12, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. Numbers are rising in King county and the state.
United States
- Total cases 30,965,577 - 68,012 in one day
- Total deaths 558,843 - 750 in one day
Washington state - not updated
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 376,230 - new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,961 - in a day
- Total deaths 5,322 - in a day
King county
- Total cases 91,438 - 384 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,446 - 7 in a day
- Total deaths 1,483 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,501 - 56 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,257 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 381 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,163 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 191 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 299 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
