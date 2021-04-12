Jersey's Great Food and Spirits opens in new location in Shoreline

Monday, April 12, 2021

New location for Jersey's Fine Food
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

To the relief of their many loyal customers, Jersey's Great Food and Spirits was able to find a new location in Shoreline.

Old location on N 175th

Formerly located on N 175th next to City Hall and the Police Station, the new location is at 1125 N 152nd St on the south side of Parkwood Plaza Mall (think JoAnn Fabrics).

Interior of the new location from their Facebook page

They are open at 50% capacity and open for to-go as well. 

We are still awaiting our address change approval from the WSLCB so we can't serve alcohol quite yet.....but great food and a fantastic cozy new space?? ....yep we got that! 


Posted by DKH at 4:57 AM
