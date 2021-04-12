Jersey's Great Food and Spirits opens in new location in Shoreline
Monday, April 12, 2021
|New location for Jersey's Fine Food
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
To the relief of their many loyal customers, Jersey's Great Food and Spirits was able to find a new location in Shoreline.
|Old location on N 175th
Formerly located on N 175th next to City Hall and the Police Station, the new location is at 1125 N 152nd St on the south side of Parkwood Plaza Mall (think JoAnn Fabrics).
|Interior of the new location from their Facebook page
They are open at 50% capacity and open for to-go as well.
We are still awaiting our address change approval from the WSLCB so we can't serve alcohol quite yet.....but great food and a fantastic cozy new space?? ....yep we got that!
