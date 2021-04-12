Ballinger Thriftway owner gives store employees hazard pay

Ballinger Thriftway

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

KOMO news posted a story by Michelle Estaban about the Ballinger Thriftway grocery store in Ballinger Village just east of I-5 on Ballinger Way in Shoreline.





A letter was posted in the employee break room.





It was written by their store owner David Clemmer, and in part read, “You really all should consider yourselves heroic for keeping our neighbor fed during the pandemic. I deeply appreciate everyone’s efforts during this difficult season.”

Then Clemmer put his money where his mouth is.

As they read on, the letter revealed a thank you like no other - a temporary $4 an hour increase in pay, that dated back to January 31, 2021.





The employees will receive an extra, temporary $4 / hour "Heros" pay. The Seattle City Council recently mandated the same for Seattle stores but that does not apply in Shoreline.





Thriftway and Central Market are the only locally owned grocery stores in Shoreline / Lake Forest Park.





