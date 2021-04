Lake Forest Park City Council unanimously rejects Fires District merger

the wisdom of moving ahead with the ballot measure when the firefighters are opposed,

the lack of clear and convincing financial data supporting the merger,

the uncertainty of future LFP representation on a combined district Board of Commissioners,

the potential of future growth in Woodinville leaving LFP behind, and

that the merger proposal as presented is not in line with the values nor in the best interests of the citizens of Lake Forest Park.

Following the presentations, several members of the public gave comments, including residents of Kenmore, Woodinville and LFP as well as Northshore firefighters who serve the community of Lake Forest Park.Council members then posed several questions to both Chief Ahern and Lt. Jamerson to understand more about the Ballot Proposition and the explore topics raised by the public comments.During later discussion prior to their unanimous vote to reject Ballot Proposition 1, council members expressed common concerns including:Mayor Jeff Johnson concluded the meeting by expressing the city’s appreciation of the service provided by all the firefighters and the Acting Chief and encouraging them to recommit to working together to serve the citizens of Lake Forest Park.The Public Hearing and Council Meeting are available on video here: AV Capture ALL Phillippa Kassover, Deputy Mayor