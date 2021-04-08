Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 12, 2021

Thursday, April 8, 2021

 

The agenda for the April 12, 2021 Shoreline City Council Meeting includes the following:


The assumption of the Ronald Wastewater District (RWD) requires that the City of Shoreline develop and implement a new municipal code chapter to establish its governing authority by which the City will own and operate the wastewater utility. The City Council passed Ordinance No. 780 on October 2, 2017, which updated Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Chapter 13.05 establishing the regulations for the new wastewater utility. Proposed Ordinance No. 928 (discussed at the March 29, 2021 meeting) would repeal Ordinance No. 780 and replace it with a new SMC Chapter 13.05 that updates the regulations for the wastewater utility.


Related to above Action Item 8(a), proposed Resolution No. 474  would repeal Resolution No. 417  which set forth the Wastewater Revenue and Customer Service Policy, so that the Administrative Services Director can exercise the rule-making authority granted in Ordinance No. 928.


On October 26, 2020, the City Council adopted interim regulations for the operation of an enhanced shelter in the R-48 Zone, which will expire in April. Tonight, Council is scheduled to discuss permanent regulations that would allow enhanced shelters in the Mixed Business (MB) zone, subject to index criteria. The Hearing Examiner held a public hearing on March 17, 2021 regarding this rezone and on April 2, 2021, the Hearing Examiner issued a decision recommending approval which will come to Council for final decision making.


Due to delays and other unanticipated issues, some appropriations were not expended in the 2019-2020 Biennial Budget. To provide adequate budget resources in the 2021-2022 biennium to pay expenditures incurred for operating programs or to complete capital projects in progress, re-appropriation of a portion of the 2020 ending fund balance for expenditures in the 2021-2022 biennium, commonly referred to as a reappropriation or carryover, is needed.


During the first quarter of 2021, staff identified several operating programs and capital projects that require additional funding due to unanticipated needs that were unknown in November 2020 at the time the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget was adopted. Additionally, the City is moving forward with the assumption of the Ronald Wastewater District effective April 30, 2021, which requires amendments to both the operating and capital budgets for the Wastewater Utility Fund. Staff is requesting that the 2021-2022 biennial budget be amended to provide funding for these programs and projects.

The meeting begins at 7pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 and will be held virtually.

information listed below to access all of these options:

Click here to watch live streaming video of the Meeting on shorelinewa.gov

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341

Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony
Pre-registration is required by 6:30 p.m. the night of the meeting.

Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Written comments will be presented to Council and posted to the website if received by 4:00 p.m. the night of the meeting; otherwise they will be sent and posted the next day.


