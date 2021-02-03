New parking lot being installed at Ridgecrest Park this week

Paving work is scheduled for this week at Ridgecrest Park 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline.





Work hours are from 7:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday. Night and weekend work may occur if necessary.





Part of the Lynnwood Link light rail guideway will be going through the original park. Sound Transit worked with the City of Shoreline on a new parking lot design.





Sound Transit contractors have begun installing the new parking lot at Ridgecrest Park.





A temporary path has been constructed, and pedestrian access to the park will remain open through temporary walkway and fencing (see map).





Work is weather dependent, as always.





Here's the planned work:

Sidewalk and curb will be poured.

Backfill will occur, which will cause vibration and noise.

Parking lot will be closed during striping.

Lighting and landscape work will continue to take place over the next few months.







