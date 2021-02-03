Email edition did not go out on Tuesday

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Tuesday's email digest was not delivered to subscribers.

We have looked into it and find no reason why the email edition was not distributed on Tuesday. The only variable was that it was an extremely long edition.

Whenever the email digest goes missing, you can check the webpage for articles. https://www.ShorelineAreaNews.com

On Tuesday there were stories about the Third Place Commons celebration, the sale of Towne Centre Hardware, Whitney Potter's Groundhog Day cartoon, some very cute bird photos by Jan Hansen, a big article about the new North City Water maintenance facility, students on university honor rolls, heart health from a VM doctor, info on the Edmonds Arts Festival and more.


