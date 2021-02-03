A map and a mural for the community

Erin Vikstrom

Photo by Teresa Pape

By Teresa Pape





In December, the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) Board began its search for an artist to decorate the panels around the Richmond Beach landmark map that was installed, at the old Wildhorse building located at the intersection of 20th NW and NW 195th Street, in the fall.





After advertising the project idea in the Richmond Beach Community Newspaper, local artist and Richmond Beach resident Erin Vikstrom was selected.





Erin began the process of priming and painting the wall in January. Erin said, some days it was very cold. She enjoyed meeting everyone who stopped to chat and inquire about the building.





Erin painted the mural with a design reminiscent of vintage National Park posters while incorporating bits of Native American art like the triangle pattern from the base of the welcome statue at the Saltwater Park.





She expressed that she feels lucky and honored to give back to the community. The mural has brought a new light to the forgotten corner. Students from King’s School were recently seen spending their community service day cleaning up around the building.





The landmark map and now accompanying mural has truly become a new way of bringing the community together.















It has become the talk of the town shared on various forms of social media, and now that the artist's signature is in place, the Richmond Beach landmark map and mural are finished.