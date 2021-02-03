Case updates February 1, 2021; COVID-19 Assistance Hotline

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline is a general information line related to COVID-19. If you need information or have a general question, call 1-800-525-0127, then press # or text 211-211 for help.

You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.


2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19)

  • Vaccine Phase Finder Vaccine Locations
Case updates February 1, 2021


United States
  • cases 26,160,210 - 125,735 new cases in one day
  • deaths 441,831 - 1,876 new deaths in one day

Washington state 
  • cases 314,692 - 1,357 in one day
  • hospitalizations 17,892 - 80 in one day
  • deaths 4,316 - not updated 

King county
  • cases 77,186 - 169 in one day
  • hospitalizations 4,821 - 6 in one day
  • deaths 1,270 - 6 in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
  • cases 19,242 - 24 in one day
  • hospitalizations 1,145 -  1 in one day
  • deaths 328 - 4 in one day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 1,936 - 8 in one day
  • hospitalizations 172 -  -1 in one day
  • deaths 85 - 0 in one day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 245 - 1 in one day
  • hospitalizations 17 -  0 in one day
  • deaths 4 - 0 in one day

Posted by DKH at 2:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  