Case updates February 1, 2021; COVID-19 Assistance Hotline
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
The State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline is a general information line related to COVID-19. If you need information or have a general question, call 1-800-525-0127, then press # or text 211-211 for help.
You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
United States
- cases 26,160,210 - 125,735 new cases in one day
- deaths 441,831 - 1,876 new deaths in one day
Washington state
- cases 314,692 - 1,357 in one day
- hospitalizations 17,892 - 80 in one day
- deaths 4,316 - not updated
King county
- cases 77,186 - 169 in one day
- hospitalizations 4,821 - 6 in one day
- deaths 1,270 - 6 in one day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- cases 19,242 - 24 in one day
- hospitalizations 1,145 - 1 in one day
- deaths 328 - 4 in one day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 1,936 - 8 in one day
- hospitalizations 172 - -1 in one day
- deaths 85 - 0 in one day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 245 - 1 in one day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in one day
- deaths 4 - 0 in one day
0 comments:
Post a Comment