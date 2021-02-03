LFP Mayor: A New Year brings New Opportunities

Mayor Jeff Johnson

I would like to thank the Planning Commission, City Council, and citizens of Lake Forest Park for all of their input and hard work on this important task. Your dedication to the continued well-being of our City is clear and has been proven time and time again by the thoughtful comments and opinions about what would be best for our community.



Those of you who follow City Council meetings know that a contract was awarded in January for design of a roundabout at Ballinger Way NE/SR 104 and 40th Place NE/NE 184th Street.





Design will take place during 2021-2022, with construction scheduled to begin in summer 2022. During the 2018 Safe Highways study, this intersection was identified as being a candidate for this improvement. We are happy this project is moving forward.



While we don’t yet know when we will be able to return to holding in-person City-sponsored events, I am hopeful it will happen later this year. I am very pleased to report that City operations have continued to run smoothly and have adjusted to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. When we get the go-ahead to reopen City Hall to the public, we will be ready.



With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more and more available and the delivery kinks being worked out, I remain hopeful we will all get to see each other in person later this year.









Thank you for all you do to help make our community a shining star during the pandemic.





In the meantime, please participate in your local government by watching and speaking at the Zoom-held City Council, Council Committee of the Whole, Planning Commission, and Tree Board meetings (the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has been on temporary hiatus).The meeting and events calendars are available on the homepage of the City’s website. You may also click here to access the meetings calendar, and here to access the events calendar.Thank you for all you do to help make our community a shining star during the pandemic.





Now that we’ve kicked 2020 to the curb, I’d like to look ahead to the opportunities 2021 brings.During this first quarter, and after a significant number of meetings of the Planning Commission, Council Committee of the Whole, and City Council, we are approaching adoption of the Town Center Code Amendments in March.