Gallery North February exhibit features oil painter Ben Groff and clay sculptor Cyndi Brown

The Bridge at 22 Creek

Oil painting by Ben Groff

Gallery North announces its February 2021 featured exhibit, "Washington Wild," by oil painter Ben Groff and clay sculptor Cyndi Brown. That's wild as in wilderness and wildlife: Groff's closely observed and very popular landscapes lovingly capture the beauty of the Cascades' remote mountain areas, while Brown's exquisitely colored mid-size figures bring to vivid life the indigenous fauna of our beautiful state.





Ben Groff is a realist painter focusing on mountain landscapes and other natural scenes. But “realism must never be an end in itself; rather the brush must adapt itself to the object and the object to the brush so that a deeper sense of the reality of the scene can emerge. Above all I seek to work with heightened color and light to express the spiritual essence that I find in that sudden, transitory moment of illumination the image contains, making it permanent."





Mallard in Basket

Mallard in Basket

Clay sculpture by Cyndi Brown

Cyndi Brown is a lifelong artist and new Edmonds resident who six years ago stumbled across and discovered the perfect medium for her – clay sculpting, a medium she finds fascinating, challenging and forgiving.





Each stoneware animal sculpture she creates is uniquely hand built, bisque fired and then carefully hand painted to create a sense of realism and personality.





“My process of creating sculpture is very organic: I allow the element of chance to influence the final posture and attitude of each of my sculptures.





"My deep admiration and fascination with the unique beauty, dignity and humor of all animals is the inspiration for my work. I celebrate the special affinity between humans and animals through the creation of my sculptures, and hope that you enjoy them.”

Because of Covid restrictions, there will be no opening reception for “Washington Wild;” however the show will be available for viewing at Gallery North from February 1 through 28, 2021 from 11am to 5pm. The gallery has taken many precautions to protect our public and our artists. Please stop by for a visit to see this special show.

About Gallery North

In continuous operation for nearly 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.















