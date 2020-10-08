Washington launches new resource for higher education consumers



Washington students and families have a new online resource to help them navigate the often complicated world of student loans and repayment. Washington students and families have a new online resource to help them navigate the often complicated world of student loans and repayment.

“We want Washington students and families to be confident consumers of higher education,” said Stephanie Sampedro, Washington’s Student Loan Advocate.

“This site will help visitors better understand higher education costs and the variety of resources available to help students make more informed decisions before, during and after college or training.”



The Student Loan Education site offers 15 learning modules, available in multiple languages, covering the following areas:

Preparing for school (e.g. how to apply for financial aid, understanding college costs).

Understanding my loans (e.g. how to find more information about the types of loans, avoiding scams and deceptive practices).

Understanding loan repayment (e.g. repayment plans, loan forgiveness).

Supporting my child’s education (e.g. determining how much to borrow, understanding college savings plans). Every module includes a short video explanation and answers to some of the most common questions and concerns. Modules conclude with a brief quiz and links to additional resources related to each topic. The Student Loan Education site offers 15 learning modules, available in multiple languages, covering the following areas:Every module includes a short video explanation and answers to some of the most common questions and concerns. Modules conclude with a brief quiz and links to additional resources related to each topic.









The Washington Student Achievement Council is committed to increasing educational opportunities and attainment in Washington. Explore the Student Loan Education Site here The Washington Student Achievement Council is committed to increasing educational opportunities and attainment in Washington.













Created by the Washington Student Achievement Council, the Washington State Student Loan Education Site provides multiple learning modules to help education consumers better understand higher education costs and considerations.