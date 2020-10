Photo by Tracy Furutani





According to City Engineer Neil Jensen, the roads are slated to be open on or before October 30.









Work continues on the installation of the new fish-friendly culvert at the intersection of NE 178th St. and 44th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park, which necessitated the closure of both roads in the area.