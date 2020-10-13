Call for Latinx Artists for the 2020 Dia de Muertos Virtual Art Show
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Call for Latinx Artists
2020 Dia de Muertos Virtual Art Show
Deadline: October 23
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is currently accepting submissions for the Dia de Muertos virtual art show. A group art exhibition by emerging and established latinx artists working in a variety of media to explore aspects of Hispanic Culture.
We’re excited to present another Dia de Muertos event this year. This year things are a little different as we can't gather in a physical space - so we are moving this to a virtual exhibition where you can directly sell the work.
Artwork will be showcased online in our Gallery Online Shop. The artwork will be included in the main page (as shown in this link), and also have it's own space in the second menu (like the 'Artist Made Face Masks').
- Artwork must be original
- Multiple entries per artist will be accepted
- Accepting all 2D and 3D media
- Not-for-sale works accepted - it will just appear on the online shop as 'sold'.
Should the artwork sell, you would need to drop the artwork off at the Gallery at Town Center, or we will coordinate with you to arrange shipping (shipping covered by the buyer).
If work is sold through the shop, we would take a small 10% commission to help cover administration and processing costs.
More information about the Dia de Muertos event can be found on the event page.
Thanks to our sponsors and partners! Jack Malek Broker and Realtor, City of Shoreline, the City of Lake Forest Park, and the Shoreline Community College.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
