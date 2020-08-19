Win up to $50 in free market food this Sunday at the LFP Farmers Market AND get a free mask
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
It’s easy to enter. Here’s how:
- Wear your favorite, fun, or most YOU mask/face covering to the market Sunday, 10-2. Silly, serious, or fashion forward, show off your personality.
- Take a selfie in your mask while you’re at the market.
- Post your selfie to Instagram or Facebook by Friday, August 28, 2020 at noon. Be sure to tag @ThirdPlaceCommons and use the hashtag #LFPMarketMasks.
Two winners will be selected. First prize will be selected at random to win $50 in free market goods. In addition, a Best Mask Bonus Prize winner will be selected by judges to receive $25 in market money. (All prizes paid in market currency.) Winners will be contacted via the same social media channel on which they posted.
Don’t have a fancy mask? No worries. Since the first prize winner will be selected at random, everyone is eligible, fancy mask or not.
The market will also be handing out free cloth face coverings throughout the day (one per person while supplies last). So be sure to stop by the Info Booth to get one while they last.
So find your favorite mask and make sure it’s clean because Marvelous Masks and Super Selfie Day is nearly here!
And don’t forget that the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon Auction #2 is still going on, with bidding open now through Friday (8/21/20) at noon. Auction proceeds benefit Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. See the auction post on Facebook and bid right in the comments section for your chance to win a beautiful piece of art.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. Learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, HERE.
