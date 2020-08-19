Families notified of Shoreline Schools daily schedule for remote learning

This communication was sent to all families with children enrolled in Shoreline Schools.

Providing high-quality and age-appropriate learning opportunities for students through online synchronous learning balanced with offline asynchronous learning. This will offer robust “live” instruction with their teachers and support independent and small group work or individual to balance a healthy amount of screen time for students.

Built-in opportunities for interventions with students who are not fully engaged or who need additional support.

Provisions for ensuring special programs student needs.

Providing opportunities for social and emotional learning and support.

Planning time and professional development for teachers built into the schedules to provide regular opportunities for them to prepare for teaching in a very different remote learning environment than we experienced in the spring.

Schedules meet the number of hours of instruction required by the State.

Participate in a maximum of three classes per grading period;

Experience a reduced workload in the number of classes they will need to manage while also navigating a new on-line learning environment;

Access deeper and more concentrated learning experiences;

Experience smaller class sizes in order to personalize learning as well as support social interactions between students and between teachers and students.





Dear Shoreline Schools Families,We are happy to share that we have finalized the daily schedules for Remote Continuous Learning 2.0 in partnership with the Shoreline Education Association.The schedules linked below were developed with a focus on providing students with a robust learning model of high-quality synchronous (educator-led online learning together at the same time) and asynchronous (educator-directed individual student learning) teaching and learning opportunities. The schedules will allow our educators to develop and provide exceptional learning opportunities and connections for all of our students and families.The values embedded in the schedules include:We are also implementing a class schedule at the middle and high schools that better supports our students in a school year when we anticipate transitioning from Remote to Hybrid to Fully In-Person models of instruction. This new schedule is one we are calling the 3 x 3 Schedule.In a 3 x 3 Schedule, middle and high school students will:Links to the daily learning schedules for elementary (K-5) and secondary (6-12) grade levels are below. Families will receive more detailed information and guidance from their child’s school and teacher regarding Remote Continuous Learning 2.0.While we are in Remote Continuous Learning 2.0, all schools will use the times outlined in the schedules.