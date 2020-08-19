Case updates August 17, 2020

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The graph is positive cases in Shoreline by test date. These is a steep rise from Feb 25 to Mar 26 with a sharp spike of 25 cases on March 25. With two major spikes of 22 and 13, the curve climbs down to a steady low period from May 15 to about June 23 when it starts climbing again. There is a steady climb, not as high as before, until July 31 when it starts back downward. The black line showing the curve is an average as some days show only 2 cases while others spike to 8 or 9.


The State Department of Health reported a total of 68,264 confirmed cases as of 11:59 pm on August 17. There have been 1,809 COVID-19 deaths in Washington.

In King County, we still need to be vigilant. Positive cases have been relatively stable since July 20th – our 7 day moving average has been about 130 daily cases for the last 10 days. Our target is to be less than 40 positive cases per day in King County.

But we know what to do to keep the trend moving downward again – stay home if you can, and wear a cloth face covering in indoor public spaces, and outdoors when unable to stay 6 feet apart from others.

United States
  • cases 5,422,242 including 40,117 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 169,870 including 520 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 68,264 includes 543 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,358 includes 103 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,809 includes 24 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 327,109 - 4,343 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 17,989 - 165 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,115 - 6 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 696 - 5 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,932 - 76 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 541 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,914 - 15 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new


