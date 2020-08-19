Case updates August 17, 2020

cases 5,422,242 including 40,117 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 169,870 including 520 new deaths in the past 24 hours

cases 68,264 includes 543 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,358 includes 103 new within 24 hours

deaths 1,809 includes 24 reported within 24 hours

In King County, we still need to be vigilant. Positive cases have been relatively stable since July 20th – our 7 day moving average has been about 130 daily cases for the last 10 days. Our target is to be less than 40 positive cases per day in King County.But we know what to do to keep the trend moving downward again – stay home if you can, and wear a cloth face covering in indoor public spaces, and outdoors when unable to stay 6 feet apart from others.