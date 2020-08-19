Stolen goods from Lake Forest Park recovered from burglary suspect arrested in Woodland, Washington

Woodland Police Department. An L-shaped one story

building, white with a gray roof and a flagpole.







According to a story in The Daily News from Woodland, Washington, a suspect arrested on suspicion of burglaries and car prowls was in possession of goods stolen from multiple cities in Washington state, including Lake Forest Park.

During a later investigation, police found several stolen items in the car. The items belonged to people in Cheney, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Lake Forest Park and Woodland, according to the post.

Pond apparently stole the items during vehicle prowls and occupied residential burglaries, or a burglary that happens while the residents are in their homes.

Woodland is in the Longview area 20 miles north of Vancouver, Washington.Police arrested Zachary Irwin Pond, 34, during a suspicious vehicle call on Saturday morning. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cheney, Washington, and police suspected Pond of stealing it.





The Woodland police department has logged in "sporting equipment, golf clubs, fishing stuff,some tools and alcohol ... and a suitcase with clothing,”

“The good thing is that we actually have been able to tie the victims that we’ve talked to back to a lot of this stuff, so they will be getting their property back. That’s rare.”











