Shoreline police arrest suspect attempting to break car window

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Male with longish hair, wearing brown patterned 
shirt and black sweatshirt with wrinkled green 
sleeves being escorted by police officer. An officer 
in the background goes through a green 
backpack. A blank oval covers the man's face. 
Photo courtesy KCSO


On Wednesday August 13, 2020, at approximately 10:20am, the King County 911 communications center received a call from the 17500 block of Midvale Ave N in Shoreline. 

The caller was reporting a male attempting to break a vehicle window by hitting it with an unknown type object. It also appeared as if the male was under the influence of an unknown substance.

When Shoreline Deputies arrived on scene they found an occupied Toyota Corolla, with multiple marks on the front passenger window as if it had been struck and scratched repeatedly. 

A male was inside the Corolla at the time and admitted that the vehicle was not his.

The deputies placed the male in handcuffs and advised he was under arrest for Malicious Mischief and read him his rights. The male admitted to illegally entering the vehicle to take a nap.

King County Deputies were able to find the owner of the vehicle, who was willing to assist in a prosecution for the damages.

The male was taken to SCORE jail. 

Reminder: KCSO does not show faces of arrestees who have not yet been charged.



