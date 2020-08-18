Shoreline firefighter at Badger Lake fire in Spokane county

Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire

One of our Shoreline firefighters was deployed with Woodinville on Brush 131 at the Badger Lake Fire in Cheney. It’s over 200 acres and has taken out some structures. It’s 100 degrees out and continues to have flare ups.State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Badger Lake Fire located in Spokane County, near Cheney.The Badger Lake Fire is burning in grass and trees. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 16, 2020, at 7:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.The Badger Lake Fire started on August 16, 2020, at approximately 5pm. This fire is estimated at 200 acres and growing. It is threatening 50-70 homes. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time.The fire cause is currently under investigation.